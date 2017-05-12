Small plane crashes in Kentucky; Multiple deaths reported

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – Emergency crews responded to a small plane crash in Kentucky Friday afternoon.

It happened off before 1 p.m. near the 8000 block of Shurdan Creek Road near Hopkinsville, about 80 miles northwest of Nashville.

Multiple were killed, although it’s unknown how many people onboard at the time of the crash, according to Deputy Chris Miller with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.

The plane was identified by the Federal Aviation Administration as a Beechcraft Bonanza, a small single-engine aircraft with at least four seats, possibly six.

The FAA told News 2 officials on the scene reported the wreckage is spread over a wide area.

