Silent march for Jocques Clemmons ends at Nashville mayor’s home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Protesters led a silent march through the streets of Nashville near Vanderbilt University to honor Jocques Clemmons, stopping in front of Mayor Megan Barry’s house.

The march, which began on Blakemore Avenue, comes after Nashville’s district attorney announced no state criminal charges would be filed against the Metro police officer who shot and killed the 31-year-old on Feb. 10.

Led by the Justice for Jocques Coalition and local chapter of Black Lives Matter, the march moved in silence as officers stayed nearby to ease traffic.

Around 7:20 p.m., the group was told by police to move out of the road and onto the sidewalks as they made their way down 21st Avenue South, saying they were obstructing traffic in violation of state law.

However, the protesters didn’t move and continued through the streets in silence, stopping at the intersection of 20th Avenue South and Bernard Street near Mayor Barry’s home.

One member then led the group in a prepared statement, saying they want justice for Jocques, before they placed an empty, coffin-shaped box in front of the mayor’s home.

They then lit a candle in front of a small poster that reads, “Chief Anderson, Mayor Barry, you let this happen.”

