Rutherford County deputy cleared of wrongdoing after shooting man

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A deputy who shot a man in Rutherford County last month has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Ty Downing shot 54-year-old Jeffrey Underhill on April 12.

The district attorney has since looked over the TBI’s investigation and said Downing shot Underhill after the man pulled out a gun while he was under arrest.

Underhill was wanted for aggravated domestic violence when the incident involving the deputy occurred.

According to a release, Underhill began resisting and punched the 24-year veteran in the face. Downing fought back and put Underhill on his back.

As he leaned over to handcuff Underhill, authorities said he pulled a revolver from his pocket. That’s when Downing drew his service pistol and shot twice.

Underhill remains hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office has obtained warrants for attempted murder and resisting arrest.