Rural life festival held at Tenn. Agriculture Museum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kids can get a real-life history lesson at the Department of Agriculture’s Historic Rural Life Festival Friday.

The rural life festival is open to home schoolers and area children. They get a taste of an old-timey operational farm.

Butter churning, spinning, blacksmithing, weaving and pottery making are just a few of the activities. You can interact with farmers in period costumes and learn something, too.

The festival is from 9 a.m. to noon at the AG Museum at the Ellington AG Center.

