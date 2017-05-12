Plaza Mariachi officially opens in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People lined up Friday to get inside the highly-anticipated new shopping and dining plaza in South Nashville.

Plaza Mariachi is a first-of-its-kind for Nashville, described as an indoor city within a city offering all things Latin American.

It opened for business Friday night at 5 p.m. after a couple spent three years turning the old Kroger into what it is today.

The plaza has five “streets” full of shops, a market, a hair salon, various restaurants, and stores.

“We decided to theme it out. We had some wonderful theming teams come in and it’s the same group that had worked on Disney World, Disney Land structures. So they came in and took our vision and were able to materialize what we had brought to them with our imagination on our experiences in Latin America,” said owner Diane Janbakhsh.

It’s located at 3955 Nolensville Pike. Visit PlazaMariachi.com for more.

