PHOTOS: Silent march for Jocques Clemmons

Protesters led a silent march through the streets of Nashville to honor Jocques Clemmons, stopping in front of Mayor Megan Barry’s house, on May 12, 2017.
Silent march for Jocques Clemmons
Silent march for Jocques Clemmons x
Latest Galleries
-
Pets available for Mother’s Day Move Out
-
2 injured in East Nashville carjacking
-
2 injured in East Nashville carjacking
-
Plaza Mariachi
-
Smyrna gambling investigation
-
Silo in the Nations
-
Stolen car at McGavock
-
12South neighbors create ‘pop-up’ roundabouts
-
12South neighbors create ‘pop-up’ roundabouts
-
Arrests in Jalen Johnson case