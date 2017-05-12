PHOTOS: Plane crash in Hopkinsville

A small, single-engine aircraft, identified as a Beechcraft Bonanza, crashed in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, on May 12, 2017. There were no survivors.
Plane crash in Hopkinsville
Plane crash in Hopkinsville x
Latest Galleries
-
Plane crash in Hopkinsville
-
Pets available for Mother’s Day Move Out
-
2 injured in East Nashville carjacking
-
2 injured in East Nashville carjacking
-
Plaza Mariachi
-
Smyrna gambling investigation
-
Silo in the Nations
-
Stolen car at McGavock
-
12South neighbors create ‘pop-up’ roundabouts
-
12South neighbors create ‘pop-up’ roundabouts