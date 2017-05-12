News 2 hosts Mother’s Day Move Out adoption special at Metro shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is partnering with Metro Animal Care and Control to host a Mother’s Day Move Out adoption special this weekend.

Adoption fees at the shelter will be $2 on Friday and Saturday.

Potential adopters can meet with an adoption counselor to find the best match for their family.

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place and is open for adoption Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before going to their forever homes.

