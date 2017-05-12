Nashville man accused of posting child porn on blog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man has been arrested after allegedly posting pornographic pictures of young boys to his Tumblr blog.

Travis Stone, 26, was arrested on Thursday morning and is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to an affidavit, Metro police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on March 31 about a person posting sexual images of minor children to a blog.

Through a judicial subpoena, police reportedly matched the IP address of the blog posts to an apartment in Hillsboro Village.

Police executed a search warrant there on April 20, and Stone allegedly admitted to using the Tumblr account. A gray thumb drive was also found.

On Tuesday, the search of the thumb drive yielded over 15 videos of minors engaging in sexual activity, according to the affidavit.

Stone’s bond was set at $100,000 and his first court appearance was set for Monday.