Musical program revived at Springfield High School

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Springfield High School will do something this weekend it has not done in 12 years-perform a high school musical.

Students have been hard at work rehearsing the school’s first musical in over a decade, the classic “Little Shop of Horrors.”

The administration credits first year teacher Savannah Ambrose for reviving the musical theater program.

Ambrose told News 2 it was easy.

“I’ve always loved musical theater from the time I was 12 of 13 years old, musical theater was my thing. I came in and said ‘well, what better time than now,’” said Ambrose.

“I’ve got the talent, I looked around and saw how many kids were passionate about this and were willing to put in the hours, put in the time, put in the hard work and I said ‘we’ll just do it, we’ll make it,’” added Ambrose.

Ambrose said the kids have put in just as much time as she has, staying late after school to work on every aspect of the production.

She also told News 2 people in the community have come forward to donate their time and talents.

“Little Shop of Horrors” premiers Friday night at 7 p.m. with another showing Saturday night at Springfield High School.