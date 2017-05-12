Mt. Juliet man accused of trying to set car on fire while drunk

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Thursday night in Mt. Juliet after police say he tried to set a car on fire then passed out behind the wheel of his car while drunk.

Officers were called to the parking lot of the Adams Lane Plaza around 8 p.m. after witnesses say they saw a man igniting a piece of paper stuffed into a car’s gas tank opening.

The witnesses reportedly confronted the man, identified as Jarred Cavanaugh, who then extinguished the burning paper and left in a pickup truck.

When Mt. Juliet police arrived, they were told the man had returned to the parking lot and parked nearby. The man was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel of his truck, which was still running.

According to a press release, he had an open bottle of liquor, a rifle, a handgun, and the victim’s gas cap.

Burnt paper was also found near the victim’s vehicle, but the vehicle was not damaged, according to police.

Cavanaugh, 30, was determined by officers to be impaired, and he had no relation to the victim.

He was arrested and booked into the Wilson County jail on charges of with driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while intoxicated.