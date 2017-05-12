Mt. Juliet H.S. teacher, coach indicted for sex crimes

MT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Mt. Juliet High School teacher and coach has been indicted for multiple sex crimes after investigation.

According to a release, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into Darin Plumlee after a student complained of inappropriate behavior last month.

Plumlee has since been indicted by a grand jury for three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, unlawful sexual contact and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Plumee turned himself into the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

He has since been released on a $10,000 bond.