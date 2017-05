HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – A man was shot and killed on the porch of a Hopkinsville, Kentucky home Thursday night.

The Hopkinsville Police Department reported Kristofer Armstrong was shot in the torso t at a home on Kenwood Drive around 11 p.m.

Armstrong was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect or additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 270-877-TIPS.