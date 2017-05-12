Man arrested for break-in, fire at South Nashville car lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested a man they say broke into a South Nashville car lot and set a vehicle on fire Thursday morning.

It happened at BBB Auto Sales in the 4500 block of Nolensville Pike.

Metro police received a call of a burglary at the business and officers arrived to find broken windows.

Upon further investigation, police discovered a burned van, which had reportedly been stolen from Columbia.

Investigators told News 2 it appears nothing had been taken from the lot and burglars only rifled through papers on some desks.

Metro police reported 29-year-old Robert Dowell is responsible for similar crimes at eight other businesses.

He was booked into the Metro jail and is facing 17 charges. His bond was set at over $150,000.