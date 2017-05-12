Gun recovered from Jocques Clemmons shooting was stolen in 2001

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The .357 magnum revolver recovered from the scene of a fatal officer- involved shooting in East Nashville earlier this year was stolen from a TDOC employee, according to what the registered owner told Metro police.

Officer Joshua Lippert shot and killed Jocques Clemmons on February 10 after a traffic stop in the Cayce Public Housing Development.

Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk decided not to seek state criminal charges against Officer Lippert.

Funk cited an eye witness who told investigators she saw Clemmons holding a gun in the seconds before Lippert shot and killed him. The eye witness was corroborated by video footage taken on MDHA cameras in the area.

The report found that Clemmons had the gun in his hand and turned toward Lippert.

According to a MNPD Supplement Report that is a part of police’s internal investigation, Detective Mike Roland found that the gun was purchased by an Ashland City woman.

When detectives found the woman she said she bought the gun in 2001. The woman, a TDOC employee, said it was her personal weapon and was in her bedroom when someone kicked in her front door while she was at work.

“The only item taken was her Ruger 357 which she kept in the drawer in the table beside the bed,” the report said.

News 2 attempted to contact the woman and went to her home, but we are still waiting to hear back from her.

MNPD still has the gun in its possession. They test fired the gun for a shell casing comparison to see if there are reports that the gun is involved in a crime.

According to Metro police, the gun was not reported stolen to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office and the woman told investigators that she believed the person who stole the gun knew her work schedule.

She can petition to have the gun returned to her if she chooses.

