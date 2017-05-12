Driver killed in crash with semi in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The driver of a car died Friday afternoon in a crash with a tractor trailer in Lebanon.

Cpl. PJ Hardy told News 2 it happened on Eastgate Boulevard sometime after 12 p.m.

The victim was reportedly trapped inside the car but pronounced dead once emergency officials arrived. Police said they are having a hard time identifying the victim because the car was a rental.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Details on exactly how the crash happened weren’t immediately known. Further information has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.