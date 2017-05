ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police say a child was shot at an Antioch apartment complex Friday morning.

It happened at the Chimney Top Apartments on Cane Ridge Road around 9:30 a.m.

The child’s condition or identity has not yet been released. Police are investigating the shooting as accidental.

A car believed to be connected to the shooting incident was found at a Shell Station off Interstate 24 at Harding Place.

Police remain on the scene of both locations.

Additional information was not released.