2 shot during carjacking at East Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were injured when they were shot by a carjacking suspect outside an East Nashville gas station Thursday night.

It happened at the Exxon location at 3144 Dickerson Pike around 10:30 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 two men were inside the store when they noticed a man trying to get into their blue Chevy Trailblazer.

They ran outside to confront the man, which is when he shot them both and drove off in the SUV, according to police.

One victim was shot in the abdomen and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The other victim was shot in the leg. He was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Metro police found a crashed Chevy Trailblazer nearby but have not confirmed if it is the stolen SUV.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

