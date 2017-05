NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured in a shooting south of downtown Nashville Thursday night.

Authorities were called to the JC Napier public housing development on Charles E. Davis Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.

Metro police said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was described as a black man wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.