West Nashville Exxon reopens after clerk gunned down

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The West Nashville Exxon station where 58-year-old convenience store clerk John “Daniel” Stevens was fatally shot reopened for business on Thursday morning.

Tri-Star Energy, which owns the gas station, announced it would donate profits from all sales for the week following the store’s reopening to the Stevens family.

Aileen Katcher, a spokesperson for Tri-Star Energy said the company had also donated to the Metro Nashville Police Support Fund.

She said the company wanted to “honor the work that [the police] did in so quickly apprehending the suspects, and in the compassion that they showed to both the Stevens family and the employees of the store.”

Stevens was working at the Charlotte Pike station last Tuesday night when he was shot and killed.

He had worked there at the Exxon for eight years.

Metro police have arrested 28-year-old Daniel Clark and 15-year-old Trinity Quinn for criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery, and attempted auto theft.

Quinn, who was reported missing out of East Tennessee on last Monday and was the subject of a brief AMBER Alert. She and Clark were arrested after an hours-long manhunt last Wednesday morning.

Clark’s next court hearing is scheduled for Friday morning. Quinn remains in custody in Metro Nashville’s Juvenile Justice Center.

For members of the public wanting to donate to Stevens’s family, a GoFundMe account has been set up.

MORE: Dump truck driver who spotted Trinity Quinn says he’s glad he saw something