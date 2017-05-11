WATCH: Witness interviews with Metro police in Clemmons shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A witness to the shooting of Jocques Clemmons by Metro Officer Josh Lippert was key to the investigation.

A woman who lived in the Cayce Homes was home on her lunch break when the scuffle between Clemmons and Lippert began. She watched from her car as Clemmons tried to flee from the officer.

During an interview with detectives three days after the shooting, the witness recalled seeing Clemmons drop a handgun and pick it up again.

Her testimony matched many details provided by Officer Lippert and seen in surveillance footage showing the altercation. Watch her full testimony in the video above.