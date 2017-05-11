Timeline into deadly shooting investigation involving Metro police officer

Jocques Clemmons was shot and killed by a Metro police officer after a traffic stop in East Nashville earlier this year. On May 11, the district attorney announced charges would not be filed against the officer who killed the 31-year-old man.

Feb. 10, 2017: Jocques Clemmons was shot by Metro-Nashville Police Officer Josh Lippert at 1 p.m. at Cayce Homes on South Sixth Street.

Metro police tweet a picture of a .357 magnum pistol Clemmons, 31, is alleged to have been carrying. The police department later tweeted a picture of Clemmons and Officer Lippert.

Police released a video from MDHA that begins from when Officer Lippert approached Clemmons car. The video continues until paramedics arrive.

Just before 8 p.m., Metro police release a statement outlining initial explanation of the incident including information about two separate physical confrontations involving Lippert and Clemmons.

Feb. 13, 2017: The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and Clemmons’ family hold a news conference asking for full transparency in the investigation and body cameras.

The district attorney announces plans for a joint investigation between Metro police, the district attorney and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The DA also said all future deadly officer-involved shootings.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it will monitor the investigation and outcome.

Metro’s police chief, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and U.S. attorney all meet with black clergy.

Officer Lippert’s disciplinary file is released. It shows he had been disciplined eight times resulting in 20 days of suspension over his 5-year employment with the department.

Two of the incidents in his file involved Officer Lippert using “poor judgement” resulting in the use of force during an arrest and traffic stop. The first incident happened on June 2, 2013. Lippert was suspended for three days from vacation for failing to adhere to policy and rules on use of force and faulty decision making or deficient or inefficient performance of duties.

The second incident involving Officer Lippert using force stemmed from a traffic stop on Oct. 23, 2015. Lippert was suspended for eight days without pay for deficient or inefficient performance of duties and received a written reprimand for not abiding by policy on the impoundment of vehicle.

Feb. 14, 2017: New video from a different angle is released and shows no initial physical confrontation between Officer Lippert and Clemmons.

Protesters filled the streets outside of the Cayce Homes. The gatherers took their message to the front steps of city hall.

Feb. 16, 2017: Nashville FOP speaks out in the support of Lippert. The organization said he was justified in the shooting.

Metro police release radio transmission from the day of the fatal shooting.

Feb. 18, 2017: Jocques Clemmons is laid to rest.

March 2, 2017: Some members of the Metro Council hold a meeting with the Justice fo Jocques Coalition to respond to the group’s demands. The group issued a list of things they want to see done after Clemmons was shot and killed.

The meeting was open to the public and the panel of council members included Sam Coleman, Doug Pardue and Brett Withers.

March 30, 2017: The Medical Examiner releases Clemmons’ autopsy. It shows two of the gunshots hit the 31-year-old in the back and the bullets did not exit his body. One was shot in the middle, right side of his back and injured a rib and lung. The other hit several inches below the first and injured a vertebra and the liver.

March 31, 2017: The TBI requests to withdraw from the Clemmons’ shooting investigation. In fact, the agency doesn’t want to be part of any future shootings involving Metro police officers.

April 8, 2017: The NAACP publicly calls for “police accountability” and an “unbiased investigation” into Clemmons’ shooting death. They also ask for a citizen review board.

April 12, 2017: The TBI completes its investigation into shooting.

April 18, 2017: More than two months after Clemmons was killed, the NAACP continues to demand answers.

Ludye Wallace, the Nashville branch president of the organization, said Clemmons is another “statistic” of people “shot down by those sworn to protect us.”

Wallace says no minorities were involved in investigation into Clemmons’ death. “The team consists of two career prosecutors, one ex-police officer. No minorities. We are suspicious of the process,” he said.

General Glenn Funk asks the TBI to do some further investigating.

May 5, 2017: General Funk and the TBI asks a judge to make the investigative file open to the public on the shooting.

May 9, 2017: Lippert’s attorney releases a statement saying the officer wants the investigation file made public.

May 11, 2017: File is made public and the decision to not file charges against Officer Lippert is announced.

Click here to read more about the Jocques Clemmons case.