Tennessee Titans sign 12 undrafted free agents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans start rookie camp Friday at St. Thomas Sports Park.
The nine rookie draft picks will take the field for the first time, and they will be joined by 12 undrafted free agents.
The team officially released its list of undrafted agents Thursday. It includes running back Akeem Judd from Mississippi and quarterback Tyler Ferguson from Western Kentucky.
Below is the full list:
- CB Jeremy Boykins, Central Florida
- NT DeAngelo Brown, Louisville
- WR Bra’Lon Cherry, North Carolina State
- QB Tyler Ferguson, Western Kentucky
- CB John Green, Connecticut
- NT Roderick Henderson, Alabama State
- LB Denzel Johnson, Texas Christian
- RB Akeem Judd, Mississippi
- WR KeVonn Mabon, Ball State
- T Steven Moore, California
- WR Giovanni Pascascio, Louisville
- T Jonah Pirsig, Minnesota