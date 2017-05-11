Tennessee Titans sign 12 undrafted free agents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans start rookie camp Friday at St. Thomas Sports Park.

The nine rookie draft picks will take the field for the first time, and they will be joined by 12 undrafted free agents.

The team officially released its list of undrafted agents Thursday. It includes running back Akeem Judd from Mississippi and quarterback Tyler Ferguson from Western Kentucky.

Below is the full list:

CB Jeremy Boykins, Central Florida

NT DeAngelo Brown, Louisville

WR Bra’Lon Cherry, North Carolina State

QB Tyler Ferguson, Western Kentucky

CB John Green, Connecticut

NT Roderick Henderson, Alabama State

LB Denzel Johnson, Texas Christian

RB Akeem Judd, Mississippi

WR KeVonn Mabon, Ball State

T Steven Moore, California

WR Giovanni Pascascio, Louisville

T Jonah Pirsig, Minnesota