Rescued mini-donkey gives birth, public can vote on a name

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A starving and abandoned miniature donkey rescued from a Pennsylvania farm had a little secret for animal welfare workers: She was pregnant.

Sadie and a male mini-donkey named Romeo were rescued from a Huntingdon County farm in January, along with a cow, two beagles, chickens and roosters.

Workers at the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals say they had no idea when Sadie was due but she gave birth to a male foal on Sunday.

The baby has health complications likely caused by the mother’s treatment at the farm.

The PSPCA is holding a naming contest to raise money for the foal’s medical care. For $5, the public can cast a vote and be entered for a chance to meet the baby and Sadie.

Name choices include Lil’ Sebastian, Georgie, Van, J.R. and Lucky.