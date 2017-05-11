Preds look to oust Ducks in playoffs again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – They’ve met twice in the playoffs before, and both times the Nashville Predators have sent the Anaheim Ducks home early.

Friday night, the Nashville Predators open their series against the Anaheim Ducks as they’ll try to oust them again for a third straight time.

It will be a rematch from a year ago when the Preds beat Anaheim in seven games to advance to the conference semifinals.

You can call it a revenge series for the Ducks, who probably still remember last year’s seven-game series loss, but a revenge series is on the back burner with a chance to play for the Stanley Cup.

“There’s that, but also the winner of this series gets to play for the cup, so that’s probably the only motivation you need,” said Mike Fisher. “They’re a great hockey team. We’ve had a great series with them last year and we feel like it’s going to be an exciting round.”

“I think this time of year there’s probably not much extra to be given. Everyone’s kinds selling out to chase the Stanley Cup, and there’s no better motivation then that this time of year,” added Colton Sisson.

The Preds face the Ducks in the opening round of the Western Conference finals Friday at 8 p.m.