ANAHEIM, Calif. – Anaheim beat Edmonton 2-1 Wednesday night to advance to the Western Conference Final where they meet the Nashville Predators.

Games 1 and 2 are Friday and Sunday in Anaheim. 3 and 4 are Tuesday and Thursday in Smashville.

The Preds went 1-1-1 against the Ducks this seasons and have eliminated them twice from the NHL Playoffs including in round one last season.

The Predators fly out for Anaheim Thursday at 1:30 PM.