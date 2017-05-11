Police say missing Memphis family may have been abducted by father

MEMPHIS, Tenn (WATN) – Police are searching for a family of four they believe was abducted by the father in Memphis Thursday morning.

Memphis police say just before 12:30 a.m., a 15-year-old girl called 911 saying she needed the police at a home in the 400 block of North Graham.

When officers arrived, they found signs that someone had forced their way into the home. Officers also found blood inside the home, but no one in the house.

Officers tell us they have reason to believe that the family was taken by the husband, Randall Foster, Sr. They’re searching for him, his wife, 37-year-old Chatherine Rippe, 15-year-old Riley Rippe and 8-year-old Randall Foster, Jr.

The family may be in Mississippi. They’re in a black 2009 Chevy Silverado, 2500 Series, Dura-Max diesel truck, with a chrome toolbox and Tennessee license plate J3418W.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 901-545-2677 or Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH