Police investigate break-in, fire at South Nashville car lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a break-in and vehicle fire at a South Nashville car lot Thursday morning.

It happened at BBB Auto Sales in the 4500 block of Nolensville Pike.

Metro police received a call of a burglary at the business and officers arrived to find broken windows.

Upon further investigation, police discovered a burned van, which had reportedly been stolen from Columbia.

Investigators told News 2 it appears nothing had been taken from the lot and burglars only rifled through papers on some desks.

No additional information was immediately available.