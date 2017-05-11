Nashville roofing company accused of taking money but not doing work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A North Nashville woman is among dozens of customers who are demanding refunds from Exterior Energy Solutions.

The woman, who News 2 is not identifying, hired the company to replace her roof after an employee knocked on her door in January.

The woman turned over a check for more than $3,500 sent from her insurance company to the roofing company.

“He told me they have to take the check to get me in front of other customers who are waiting,” the woman said.

But then work never started on her roof. She continued to contact the company for the work and eventually she started asking for a refund of her money.

“He kept putting me off,” she said. “I said, ‘I am going to keep calling you every day.’”

News 2 found the general manager who met with the woman, Michael Scott. He told News 2 by phone that he no longer works for the company.

When News 2 called the phone number listed for Exterior Energy Solutions, the number was disconnected.

Scott provided the phone number for the businesses’ owner, Al Hartless, who declined an on-camera interview but said over the phone a refund check was being issued for the woman.

She is one of more than 30 customers who have had complaints about Exterior Energy Solutions.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the company has an F rating and 35 complaints from customers who also said they hired the company but work was never completed.

There are also multiple complaints with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance. The latest was filed in February 2017 for work not done on a woman’s home in Hermitage.

“This case will be presented to the board at the end of May and combined with the other pending complaint and formal charges will be filed against this Respondent,” department spokesman Kevin Walters said.

The woman in North Nashville is working with the FiftyForward Victory Over Crime program to recover her money. The free service is for older adults who are the victims of crime.

“We are there to advocate on their behalf, support them, and make sure they understand what is happening,” Program Director Lauren Angulo said.

News 2 will continue to follow the developments related to Exterior Energy Solutions.