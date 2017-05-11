Murfreesboro teen still missing after nearly 6 weeks

MURFREEBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 16-year-old who has not been seen in nearly six weeks remains missing.

Devin Bond disappeared from his Armor Place home on March 31. Before leaving, he stuffed pillows and blankets in his bed to make it look like he was there.

According to a release, investigators say the high school student apparently planned to run away. A close friend has also since said Bond expressed interest in running away before and living as a homeless person.

“There is nothing to suggest foul play was involved,” Det. Will Pinson said. “We still want to locate Devin.”

The teen’s mother reported to authorities he took a black Nike drawstring backpack, a red and gray North Face pull over jacket, a gray and white Nike hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.

Once he was reported missing, sheriff’s deputies and detectives, as well as Murfreesboro police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol searched for him on foot for several days with K-9 units and drones.

Volunteers also searched for Bond for several days around Barfield Crescent Park.

Detectives have interviewed several of Bond’s close friends, students at Riverdale High School and the homeless community in Murfreesboro.

“We’ve responded to dozens of tips,” Pinson said.

Anyone who sees Bond is urged to call the sheriff’s office immediately at 615-898-7770.