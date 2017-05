NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man died Thursday night in a shooting in the Talbot’s Corner are of Nashville.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. at the Dellway Villa Apartments.

The victim was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in critical condition where he died a short time later.

Metro police told News 2 witnesses at the scene were not cooperating.

There’s no word on a possible suspect at this time. Further details weren’t immediately known.

