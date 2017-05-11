Lebanon Municipal Airport’s terminal now open

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After years of hard work, the Lebanon Municipal Airport terminal is now open.

The airport houses more than 100 aircrafts and several corporations use the runways to land their planes.

Airport management said the new terminal acts as a welcome center and could be the key to bringing new businesses to Middle Tennessee.

“Your terminals are your welcome centers in the form of an airplane, just like your welcome centers on the side of your interstate are for your automobiles that drive up and down the interstate,” explained Heather Bat with Direct Flight Solutions, Inc.

Three flight schools will also be located inside the terminal and the airfield is home to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s LifeFlight.

Congresswoman Diane Black was among those who toured the airport with other city leaders on Thursday.