Joshua Dobbs walks across University of Tennessee stage to NFL

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – To say Joshua Dobbs has been looking forward to graduation is an understatement.

The University of Tennessee quarterback has counted down each day to graduation on his Twitter account. Finally, after four years of hard work, Dobbs walked across the stage Thursday afternoon with a degree in aerospace engineering. He also received the University of Tennessee’s Torchbearer Award for academics and leadership.

Dobbs said after the NFL he hopes to build and design airplanes. In an interview with WATE 6 On Your Side, Dobbs said he has a strong love for both sports and academics, something he credits to his family.

“My mom always told me that school comes first and that the team comes first on the field,” said Dobbs.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, which drafted Dobbs in the fourth round of the NFL draft, tweeted “Congratulations Josh! See you soon.”

The Vol For Life won’t have much time to celebrate though. He is expected to throw his first pass as a Steeler Friday morning as part of the team’s rookie mini camp.

During the three-day camp, Dobbs will get his first chance to get on the field, work with his teammates and be coached by his new coaches as he prepares for the 2017 regular season.