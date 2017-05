MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are working to determine who left a handgun inside a dressing room at a Murfreesboro store Monday.

Employees at the Sears in Stones River Mall called police after finding a glock handgun in one of their dressing rooms.

Staff locked the gun in a safe until officers arrived.

Murfreesboro police reported the weapon had not been reported stolen and no one has come forward to claim it.

No additional information was immediately available.