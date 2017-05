Click here to watch a live feed of fans sending the Preds off from your mobile device.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fans will send the Nashville Predators off to California Thursday afternoon.

The hometown team is headed to the West Coast to take on the Anaheim Ducks in the first game of the Western Conference Final.

The Preds practiced in Nashville before leaving at 1:30 p.m.

The Nashville Predators will take on the Ducks Friday at 8 p.m. local time.