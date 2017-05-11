Deadly crashes at five-year high in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s been an alarming spike in deadly crashes in Clarksville.

Chief of Police Alanzo Ansley told News 2 that 28 people were killed wrecks last year alone. It’s a five-year high, up from 10 in 2011.

“Most of our crashes, if not all of our crashes, are avoidable,” the chief said. “That is why we call them crashes; somebody does something wrong.”

The commander of the Clarksville traffic department, Lt. Philip Ashby, said most of the fatal accidents have at least one factor in common.

“They are usually distracted driving, speeding, or alcohol involvement,” he said.

“Three of those crashes had multiple deaths in them. One of them had four,” the lieutenant added.

Right now, the Clarksville Police Department has about 20 officers working traffic. But the population is booming, which means more people on the roads.

The ones with the most crashes in 2016 include Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Fort Campbell Boulevard, and Trenton Road.

And so far this year, those roads fall in line with the same dangerous line up for 2017.

Chief Ansley told News 2 having more officers on the roads would help with the problem. He asked the city mayor for to create space in the new budget for three more officers.