Clemmons family, supporters, NAACP to make statement this evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The family of Jocques Clemmons plans to make a statement alongside the Nashville chapter of the NAACP and Justice for Jocques Coalition later Thursday evening.

It comes after Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk announced the officer who shot and killed the 31-year-old last February will not face criminal charges from the state.

The investigative report says Officer Joshua Lippert was found to be acting in self-defense after his statement corroborated with a witness’, who reported seeing Clemmons reach for a gun.

Thursday’s joint press conference with the family is being held at the NAACP headquarters on Jefferson Street at 5:30 p.m.

Ahead of the conference, the Justice for Jocques Coalition released a statement saying they “hoped [the district attorney] would do the right thing and seek justice on behalf of [Clemmons’] family.”

The group’s full statement said, in full:

Today Metro District Attorney Glenn Funk made a decision that impacted the family of Jocques Clemmons and will serve as the example for how the cases of Metro Nashville Police officers who kill citizens in the line of duty will be handled in the future. We had hoped that he would do the right thing and seek justice on behalf of this family. Unfortunately, he has decided to set the precedent that MNPD officers who shoot fleeing citizens in the back will not be held accountable for their actions. Although the MNPD has obstructed the process from the beginning, that is no excuse for ignoring the evidence which clearly shows that Jocques Clemmons posed no threat to Officer Lippert and that Officer Lippert’s actions were wrong and wantonly and capriciously violent. We do not need trigger happy officers running amok in our communities. They will only be emboldened now that they see that there will be no consequences for their actions. The Coalition will continue to fight on behalf of the Clemmons family for the expeditious fulfillment of the demands which we have presented to the Mayor and the City Council. Particularly at this point, we see no reason why the police report which documents the police response to the incident cannot be released without further delay. Furthermore, we continue to demand the immediate firing of Officer Lippert. He simply cannot be allowed to be set loose upon the public where he will, without doubt, continue to brutalize and abuse innocent citizens at his whim. We are grateful for the support we have received from the people of Nashville. Thank you for standing with us. Let’s take this disappointment in stride and continue to fight for the right of every citizen to live in a neighborhood where they feel safe and secure.

