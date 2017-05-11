72-year-old woman, 3 dogs killed in Hopkinsville house fire

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – A 72-year-old woman and her three dogs were killed in a house fire in Hopkinsville, Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.

The fire began at a home on Greenville Road around 5 p.m.

Christian County Deputy Coroner Zach Lamb said the victim is believed to be Judith Gilbert, who lived in the house with her son, according to WKDZ.

Neighbors called 911 when they saw flames shooting from the roof.

The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived to the scene.

An investigation is underway but fire officials believe the fire was accidental.

No additional information was released.