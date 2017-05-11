2 women say man flashed them at Murfreesboro apartment

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two women in Murfreesboro say a man stripped down with his boxers below his knees and flashed them at an apartment complex.

Some at the Carrington Parks apartment, where it happened, are now wondering what the man’s intentions were.

Like most days, Lauren Young walks her dog Finn, but on the walk Tuesday afternoon she couldn’t believe what she was seeing.

“This guy yelled, ‘Hey!’ and I looked over and he was basically nude with only boxers around his knees,” Young recalled.

Young said she didn’t stick around to see what he would do next.

“It really freaked me out; so I ran back to my apartment and called police,” she said.

Young continued, “It’s pretty unnerving just because you don’t know what his motives are. Was it a prank? Was he trying to be funny? Or was he seriously being perverted on purpose? Somebody with that mentality you know who knows what else they capable of, and that’s the about the entire thing.”

The very next day another woman told police a man exposed himself to her as well.

Young is worried, as are the other women and children in the complex.

“I feel like much of it could be prevented if we had security cameras, if we had security cameras,” she said.

Murfreesboro police hold RAD, or Rape Aggression Defense classes, teaching women how to protect themselves in cases like these.

“In the RAD program, we walk about risk avoidance and risk recognition in a situation where someone is exposing themselves obviously the best thing you can do is get away from then as fast as you can, gain distant,” said Murfreesboro police Ofc. Amy Norville.

Young is hoping she’s seen the last of the flasher.

“The scariest part about it is the fact I didn’t know what else he could do, had he been watching me; if he was going to come back,” Young said.

Once caught, the man could be charged with indecent exposure.

If you want to learn more about how to sign up for a RAD class you can reach out to Ofc. Norville by email at 0316@murfreesborotn.gov.