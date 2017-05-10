Vols Shembari Phillips granted release

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Head coach Rick Barnes has granted the release of basketball player Shembari Phillips.

Phillips requested his release after two years with the program where he played in 31 games and started 13 of them.

The Atlanta native averaged 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds as a sophomore and shot .375 from 3-point range.

“Shembari is a great young man, and I know this wasn’t an easy decision for him,” Barnes said. “We always need to do what’s best for our students. And in Shembari’s case, we’re going to do everything we can to help him find the school and program that’s the best fit for him. He’ll have plenty of options because of the kind of person and teammate he is.”

Phillips averaged 5.8 points per game for his UT career.