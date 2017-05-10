Tennessee, Kentucky police partner to catch impaired drivers

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Officials say police in Tennessee and Kentucky are partnering this month to look for impaired drivers near the state line.

A statement from the Clarksville Police Department in Tennessee says law enforcement agencies plan to set up a checkpoint on U.S. 41 on May 19 specifically to look for impaired drivers. In addition, saturation patrols are planned on Kentucky highways 400, 911 and 115 and on Tennessee highways 236 and 374.

Other Tennessee agencies participating in the checkpoint and patrols include the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Participating Kentucky agencies include the Kentucky State Police, the Christian County Sheriff’s Department and the Hopkinsville Police Department.

The statement says both states contributed funding for the initiative.