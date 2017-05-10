Tennessee education group aims to interest youth in teaching

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee education group is aiming to get high school students interested in teaching.

The State Collaborative on Reforming Education, known as SCORE, launched its “Teach Today. Change Tomorrow” initiative this week.

The program offers a recruitment and mentorship network for a diverse variety of young students.

The initiative says more than 20,000 Tennessee teacher openings are expected by 2025. It says students of color make up 35 percent of Tennessee’s public school population, but only 15 percent of teachers are of color.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen said the department has allocated $200,000 in grants for colleges and universities for the program.

McQueen said that the state doesn’t have a teacher shortage, but teachers are needed in English, science, technology engineering and math.