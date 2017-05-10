Suspect arrested in shooting that injured 2 at Antioch billiards bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The suspected gunman accused of shooting and injuring two young men last week in Antioch has been taken into custody.

Metro police were searching for Brian Arellano, 21, who was wanted for the shooting at Cantina Las Nenas Bar & Billiards on Apache Trail near Haywood Lane last Monday.

Arellano is being charged with two counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault in the case.

Police say witnesses reported shots were fired in the parking lot of the car at 1:30 a.m. after the suspects, two Hispanic men, argued with victims inside.

Juan Carlos Melendez, 22, and a 16-year old were injured in the shooting.

Arellano was booked into the Metro jail and charged with attempted criminal homicide.