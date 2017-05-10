Purse ‘violently’ snatched from woman outside Hermitage Walgreens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have released surveillance footage of a violent purse snatching outside a Hermitage Walgreens in November.

It happened at the location on the corner of Old Hickory Boulevard and Central Pike on Nov. 20.

The victim is seen walking to her car when a man runs toward her.

Metro police said the man grabbed the woman and she began to struggle. He then hit her multiple times and dragged her across the parking lot before running away with her purse.

He was described as wearing a dark green parka with fur lining around the hood and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.