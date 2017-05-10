Predators get extra rest in this year’s playoffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – They have yet to play a seven-game series during this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, and it’s paying dividends for the Nashville Predators.

After having six days off to rest from sweeping Chicago, the Preds got more time off after beating St. Louis Sunday, going a whole five days before their next game, which is likely Friday.

It’s a stark contrast from what happened last season during the playoffs, going to seven games in their first series before having to do it all over again just two days later.

“It helps that after the first round we had some time off and had time to recover and heal up and, you know, some guys take down more minutes than the others, and same thing with this round, you know. We had a couple days and now get back to work and prepare for the next series,” said Pekka Rinne.

“Right now it’s all about rest, and like you said, just mental and physical recovery, and the next series whoever it is is gonna be a hard one, so the more rest we can get, the better,” said Ryan Ellis.

Entering the Western conference finals for the first time in franchise history, the Preds are in uncharted territory, playing more games than they ever have before in a single season.

News 2 talked to a local professional trainer about what they needed to do to keep their bodies ready, and the answer was simple.

“The biggest thing is hydrating, getting sleep. I know everyone has heard a gallon a day of water. That’s rule number one of get that water in, and even a little, a lot, of athletes lose a lot of sodium, salt, when they sweat. It is important for athletes to replenish that, so even pickle juice, electrolytes, even Pedialyte, Gatorade has a lot of sugar, so maybe even the G2 Gatorade but, so hydrate number one,” said Kevin Klug.

The Preds will hit the road Friday to face either Edmonton or Anaheim in the next round.