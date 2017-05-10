Police searching for 2 suspects after stolen vehicle found in Old Hickory

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for two remaining stolen car suspects after three were taken into custody early Wednesday morning in Old Hickory.

The search began near the 1100 block of Cinder Road near the Old Hickory Lock around midnight.

Patrolling officers noticed the car when five people inside ran away. Police ran the license plate and discovered it was stolen before establishing a perimeter in the immediate area.

Two of the suspects were taken into custody by officers while one was caught by a K-9 officer in a wooded area.

No additional information was immediately released.

