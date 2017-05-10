Pastor forgives vandals who ransacked church, caused $50K in damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The pastor of a West Nashville church says he forgives the vandals who broke in, smoked weed and ransacked the place causing at least $50,000 in damage.

Pastor Jordan Ivey with First Baptist Church of West Nashville said he discovered the damage last Thursday at the church located at 39th Avenue North and Clifton Avenue.

“When we walked in, it was unbelievable,” Ivey said. “It took me a while to literally get over the shock.”

According to Pastor Ivey, the unidentified vandals broke through the back doors of the church and tore the place apart.

They smashed windows with chairs, destroyed an antique piano and even emptied fire extinguishers all over the building.

“Everything in here is not dust. It’s from the fire extinguishers,” the pastor said.

Pastor Ivey said there was even evidence that the intruders rolled blunts in the church and smoked while causing the damage.

“When we opened the sanctuary, it was trashed. Glass, it was everywhere. Everything was broken,” said he said. “They destroyed the motif. They damaged drum sets, the ceiling, light fixtures, windows.”

With some help, the church was cleaned up a bit and service was still held there on Sunday.

The pastor said he forgives the people responsible but he has one question for the vandals.

“What is it that our church is not doing as far as serving you in ministry? The church is not important? Because if the church was important, people wouldn’t destroy the church. They’d protect it,” Pastor Ivey said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the church.