Nashville mayor declares Wednesday ‘Ryman Auditorium Day’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Wednesday morning, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry declared May 10 “Ryman Auditorium Day.”

She made the proclamation at a news conference held on the stage of the iconic music hall, known colloquially as the “Mother Church of Country Music.”

The proclamation is a part of a year-long celebration of the 125th anniversary of the opening of the Ryman Auditorium.

According to Ryman officials, it was on May 10, 1885 that Thomas G. Ryman became inspired to build a tabernacle and gathering place. The auditorium opened in 1892 and was called the “Union Gospel Tabernacle.”

Country music star Vince Gill attended and spoke at the Wednesday morning ceremony to help honor the building’s anniversary.

“There’s no place I’ve ever played that I like the sound better and if you go to the original intent of this building was to save sinners and be a place for lost souls it’s such a beautiful history,” Gill said.

Last year, more than 500,000 came to the Ryman for concerts.