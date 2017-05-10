Motorcyclist severely hurt in crash with SUV in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist was severely hurt Wednesday evening after it crashed with a car in Franklin.

Police say the accident happened at 5:30 p.m. at East McEwen Drive near Carothers Parkway. The bike rider was found off the roadway in an area of trees.

According to a press release, traffic reconstructionists determined the motorcyclist was driving east when a woman in an SUV began changing lanes.

The motorcycle was reportedly knocked to the curb, launching the victim into the air. He then collided with a tree.

Police say he suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His identity has not been released.

No charges have been filed, but police say an in-depth investigation into the crash is underway. The road was shut down for hours.