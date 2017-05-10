Memorial held Tuesday for fallen Nashville officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Family, friends, and colleagues gathered to honor police officers who have lost their lives serving the city of Nashville today.

The service was held Wednesday afternoon at First Baptist Church on Seventh Avenue South.

Nashville mayor Megan Barry spoke during the service, telling loved ones of fallen officers how much their sacrifice is appreciated.

Nashville’s police chief Steve Anderson spoke about Madison officer Eric Mumaw, who died in February while saving a woman who was threatening suicide on the Cumberland River.

“It has been said many times that we do not know the measure of a man or a woman until after their death. For it is only then that we begin to piece together all of the complex parts that complete life. We all knew Eric was a good man and a good officer, but I’m not sure we knew how deeply he touched members of the Madison community,” Anderson said.

The chief also expressed gratitude to the Andrew Jackson lodge and the Fraternal Order of Police for providing the opportunity to gather and honor these officers each year.